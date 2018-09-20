Trial set for man accused of killing of Lincoln woman

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-336453 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 20, 2018
WILBER, Neb. (AP) _ Trial has been set for next year for a man charged in the death and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 52-year-old Aubrey Trail was in a Saline County courtroom Thursday, where a judge set his first-degree murder trial for June. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Trail.

He is accused of strangling 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November. Prosecutors say Trail and an accused accomplice, 24-year-old Bailey Boswell, then dismembered Loofe’s body, stuffed her remains in trash bags and dump the remains in rural Clay County.

Boswell also faces a first-degree murder charge and a possible death sentence.

Loofe was reported missing a day after she went on a date with Boswell. Her remains were found Dec. 4.

