Trial set for man accused of killing of Lincoln woman

WILBER, Neb. (AP) _ Trial has been set for next year for a man charged in the death and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 52-year-old Aubrey Trail was in a Saline County courtroom Thursday, where a judge set his first-degree murder trial for June. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Trail.

He is accused of strangling 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November. Prosecutors say Trail and an accused accomplice, 24-year-old Bailey Boswell, then dismembered Loofe’s body, stuffed her remains in trash bags and dump the remains in rural Clay County.

Boswell also faces a first-degree murder charge and a possible death sentence.

Loofe was reported missing a day after she went on a date with Boswell. Her remains were found Dec. 4.