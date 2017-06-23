Trial set for Nebraska man charged in slaying, dismemberment

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) _ One of two men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska’s Dakota County has been scheduled for trial.

Court records say 19-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges in the slaying of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson. The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 16.

Authorities say Andres Surber and Galvan-Hernandez, both of Wakefield, shot to death Kubik last November. Parts of Kubik’s body were found in a car and in a creek. Authorities say Surber and Galvan-Hernandez had gone to Kubik’s home Nov. 1 and demanded that he give them a car that once belonged to Surber.

A judge has ruled that Surber isn’t mentally competent to stand trial.