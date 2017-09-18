Trial set on child enticement charges

Trial has been set for a Cozad man charged with Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Conduct and Enticement by Electronic Communication Device. Through his attorney, 19-year-old Jacob C. Williams waived his arraignment in Dawson County District Court last week and a jury trial was scheduled for November 14, 2017 at 9:00am.

Williams was arrested on a Dawson County Warrant on August 3, 2017 following an investigation by the Cozad Police Department. According to a court affidavit, Williams is alleged to have “friended” a 12-year-old girl on the mobile app Snapchat and sent sexually explicit photos and videos. Bond for Williams is set at 10% of $100,000.