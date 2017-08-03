Tribe warning Winnebago Hospital patients of infection risk

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (AP) _ The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska is warning patients about possible exposure to serious infections when they were treated at the podiatry clinic at the Winnebago Hospital in Winnebago.

A tribe news release says that, between April 17 and June 2, a podiatry instrument may not have been properly sterilized between patients. That may have raised their risk of exposure to HIV and hepatitis B and C. Indian Health Service officials are not aware of any infected patients.

The release says that, so far, 35 patients have been recommended for testing. Tribal Chairman Frank White says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reviewing the situation.