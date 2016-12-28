Troop C Commander Captain Chris Kolb to Retire

(LINCOLN, NEB.) – The Commander of the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C Headquarters – Grand Island, Captain Chris Kolb, retires on December 31, 2016, after dedicating more than 33 years to serving and protecting the citizens of Nebraska as an officer and commander.

“Chris has been a true public servant,” said Colonel Brad Rice, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “His leadership and professionalism has been a great asset to Troop C and the entire agency.”

Captain Kolb, 55, has been the Commander of Troop C- Grand Island since January 2005. He began his career in 1983 with the Field Services Division. Kolb was initially stationed in McCook. From there, he transferred to Kearney. In 1992 Kolb was promoted to Sergeant in Road Operations in the Fremont duty station in Troop A. In 1994 Kolb laterally transferred to Grand Island. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 1999 and held that rank in Investigative Services and Road Operations Divisions in Troop C until his

promotion to Captain. Captain Kolb is a graduate of the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Leadership in Police Organizations (LPO).