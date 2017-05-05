class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233961 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Troop C Plans Special Enforcement | KRVN Radio

Troop C Plans Special Enforcement

BY Nebraska State Patrol | May 5, 2017
Home News Regional News
Troop C Plans Special Enforcement

Grand Island, Neb.– Reducing the potential for serious injury and fatality crashes with an emphasis on removing impaired drivers from Hall County roadways is the purpose of a special enforcement planned for Friday, May 5.

The special enforcement, which will include DUI checkpoints and high visibility patrols, will take place  during the evening hours of May 5, and continue into the early morning hours of May 6.   “The goal of this countywide enforcement event is for drivers and vehicle occupants to maintain  voluntary compliance with all traffic safety laws,” said Captain Jeromy McCoy,   Commander Troop C- Grand Island.

“We hope by raising awareness, those who choose to celebrate will do so in a safe,  responsible manner and designate a sober driver. These types of efforts will keep all roadway users  safe.”

The special enforcement effort is supported thanks in part to a $1,000 grant from the Nebraska  Department of Roads Highway Safety Office.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments