Troop C Plans Special Enforcement

Grand Island, Neb.– Reducing the potential for serious injury and fatality crashes with an emphasis on removing impaired drivers from Hall County roadways is the purpose of a special enforcement planned for Friday, May 5.

The special enforcement, which will include DUI checkpoints and high visibility patrols, will take place during the evening hours of May 5, and continue into the early morning hours of May 6. “The goal of this countywide enforcement event is for drivers and vehicle occupants to maintain voluntary compliance with all traffic safety laws,” said Captain Jeromy McCoy, Commander Troop C- Grand Island.

“We hope by raising awareness, those who choose to celebrate will do so in a safe, responsible manner and designate a sober driver. These types of efforts will keep all roadway users safe.”

The special enforcement effort is supported thanks in part to a $1,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Roads Highway Safety Office.