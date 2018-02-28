Trooper says student at center of superintendent’s case

OSHKOSH, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska state trooper says the 8-year-old child cited in a school superintendent’s assault case is a student in her district.

Court records say 61-year-old Paula Sissel is charged with misdemeanor assault stemming from a Nov. 13 incident. Sissel is scheduled to be arraigned April 5 in Garden County Court in Oshkosh. She and her attorney haven’t returned messages left by The Associated Press.

Patrol Sgt. Brian Eads said Wednesday that it’s his understanding the assault occurred when Sissel was attempting some corrective action with the student. He wouldn’t release the student’s name or say whether the child is a boy or girl.

District officials say Sissel remains in her post as superintendent of the Garden County Schools district.