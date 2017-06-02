Troopers: 2 in stolen vehicle led troopers on 2-state chase

OMAHA, Neb. – Officials say two people have been arrested after leading troopers in Iowa, then Nebraska, on a high speed chase and ramming two Iowa patrol cruisers in the process.

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old man with an Oklahoma driver’s license Thursday morning after he lost control of the stolen Jeep he was driving in Omaha. A 29-year-old woman with a Wisconsin driver’s license was also arrested.

Officials say the Jeep was stolen from Greeley, Colorado. Troopers in Iowa say when they had earlier tried to stop the Jeep, the driver fled and later swerved at a trooper to avoid a spike strip, causing him to ram two Iowa Patrol cars. He was caught after crossing the Missouri River into Nebraska.

Authorities say the pair face multiple charges.