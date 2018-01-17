Troopers Arrest Man for Possession of Ketamine

Grand Island, Ne. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a man for possession of multiple controlled substances, including a large quantity of the anesthetic Ketamine. The drugs were found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 16, a trooper observed a westbound 2017 Nissan Altima speeding on I-80 near Kearney at mile marker 269. After the trooper stopped the vehicle, NSP determined that the driver had a suspended license and the driver was arrested.

An inventory search of the vehicle uncovered a variety of controlled substances, including 617 vials of Ketamine, weighing 41 pounds. The estimated street value of the Ketamine is $617,000. Troopers also found 3.5 grams of marijuana, one gram of methamphetamine, one gram of suspected cocaine, and unmarked tablets.

The driver, Huan Lin, 40, of New York City, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension and multiple charges related to Possession of a Controlled Substance. Lin was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.