Troopers arrest man wanted following multiple pursuits last week

North Platte, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), along with the North Platte Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska Game and Parks, have arrested a man wanted in connection with multiple pursuits in the past week.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, NSP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near Sutherland. While investigating, authorities were able to identify the suspect as 30 year old Shane Melton of North Platte. Melton had reportedly been involved in multiple pursuits with law enforcement recently.

Just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, troopers were able to locate Melton and a stolen Dodge Ram pickup west of Lake Maloney, south of North Platte. Melton fled and led troopers on a pursuit, which was called off as the truck drove through fences and pasture. Multiple citizen reports then placed the truck at a residence on the 7000 block of West Buckboard Road.

NSP SWAT was called in to assist, as troopers had received information that Melton was possibly armed. SWAT conducted a search of the area and was able to take Melton into custody without further incident at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Melton was lodged in Lincoln County Jail on four outstanding warrants and additional charges of driving under suspension, possession of a stolen vehicle, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief.