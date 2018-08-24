Troopers Arrest Mississippi Man for Sexual Assault

AUGUST 23, 2018 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a man following a report of a sexual assault at a gas station just off of Interstate 80 in Lincoln County.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. Monday, August 21, troopers responded to a gas station at mile marker 179, near North Platte, upon a report from an adult female that a man had assaulted her while they were traveling in a vehicle. The suspect had left the scene before troopers arrived.

About an hour later, the vehicle was located by the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office at a truck stop in Big Springs. The suspect was not with the vehicle, but troopers were able to locate the suspect a short time later.

Robert Hall, 61, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was arrested for 3rd degree sexual assault, making terroristic threats, and attempted 1st degree sexual assault. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.