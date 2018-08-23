Troopers Arrest Two Men Following High Speed Pursuit

AUGUST 22, 2018 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two men following a high speed pursuit that began in York County and ended in Otoe County.

The incident began when York County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop an eastbound black Nissan Versa for traveling at more than 100 miles per hour at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80. As the pursuit left York County, NSP took over the primary role. The suspects continued driving in a reckless manner, traveling at speeds in excess of 115 miles per hour, and passing other vehicles on the shoulder. At one point the suspects were driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80.

The vehicle exited I-80 on southbound Highway 77 and then traveled eastbound through Lincoln on Highway 2. Troopers on the ground disengaged the pursuit in Lincoln while troopers in the NSP helicopter continued observing the vehicle speeding, running red lights, and driving through construction barricades. When the vehicle exited Lincoln on Highway 2, troopers reengaged the pursuit.

Spike strips were successfully deployed to partially disable the vehicle, but the suspects continued to flee. As speeds decreased, a trooper was able to perform a tactical vehicle intervention to disable the suspects’ vehicle. The pursuit ended on Highway 2 near Palmyra at approximately 1:10 p.m.

Troopers were then able to take the two occupants of the vehicle into custody. Upon conclusion of the pursuit, troopers also located a bag containing approximately 20 pounds of marijuana. The driver, Jason Roberts, 31, and passenger, Branden Comer, 31, both of Florida, were arrested on a variety of charges including possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Roberts was also arrested for willful reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Both men also have outstanding warrants from Florida.

Both suspects were transported to Bryan Medical Center at Bryan West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. Following evaluation, they will be lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

NSP was assisted by the York County Sheriff’s Office, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police, and the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office.