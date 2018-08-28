Troopers Find 101 LBs of Marijuana During Traffic Stop on I-80

GRAND ISLAND — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested one woman and seized 101 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.

At approximately 11:40 a.m. Monday, August 27, a trooper assigned to the NSP Police Service Dog Division observed an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe failing to stay in its lane and following too closely near mile marker 307 on I-80. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle was conducted. The search revealed three large duffel bags containing heat sealed packages of marijuana in the cargo area of the vehicle. The total weight of the marijuana was 101 pounds, carrying an estimated street value of $303,000.

The driver, Princess Smith, 32, of North Carolina, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. She was lodged in Hall County Jail.