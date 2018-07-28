Troopers Find 115 LBs of Marijuana in Car on Auto Transport Trailer

North Platte, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) found 115 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a vehicle that was being transported through Nebraska on an auto transport trailer.

The discovery happened Wednesday, July 25 at the NSP Weigh Scale on eastbound I-80 near North Platte when a trooper was conducting an inspection on a tractor-trailer hauling vehicles. The trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and conducted a search of one of the vehicles on the trailer.

During the search, troopers found 115 pounds of marijuana. The estimated street value of the marijuana is $231,000.

The investigation is ongoing.