class="post-template-default single single-post postid-325844 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Troopers Find 115 LBs of Marijuana in Car on Auto Transport Trailer | KRVN Radio

Troopers Find 115 LBs of Marijuana in Car on Auto Transport Trailer

BY Nebraska State Patrol | July 28, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Troopers Find 115 LBs of Marijuana in Car on Auto Transport Trailer

North Platte, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) found 115 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a vehicle that was being transported through Nebraska on an auto transport trailer.

The discovery happened Wednesday, July 25 at the NSP Weigh Scale on eastbound I-80 near North Platte when a trooper was conducting an inspection on a tractor-trailer hauling vehicles. The trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and conducted a search of one of the vehicles on the trailer.

During the search, troopers found 115 pounds of marijuana. The estimated street value of the marijuana is $231,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments