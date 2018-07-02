Troopers Find 52 LBs of Marijuana during Traffic Stop

Grand Island, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two men and seized 52 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The stop occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Sunday near Aurora, when a trooper observed an eastbound 2018 Jeep speeding near mile marker 329. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and conducted a search of the vehicle.

The search revealed marijuana inside two large boxes in the rear of the vehicle. Additional packages of marijuana were found hidden in the tire compartment. The total weight of the marijuana seized was 52 pounds. The estimated street value is $156,000.

The driver, Fahiem Faiyaz, 23, and passenger, Ameer Ghafoori, 21, both of California, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no Drug Tax stamp. Both men were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.