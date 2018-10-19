class="post-template-default single single-post postid-342198 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Troopers Kick Off Second Half of Husker Football Operations | KRVN Radio

Troopers Kick Off Second Half of Husker Football Operations

BY Nebraska State Patrol | October 19, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Troopers Kick Off Second Half of Husker Football Operations
Courtesy/ Nebraska State Patrol. Image of Lincoln from NSP helicopter.

OCTOBER 19, 2018 (LINCOLN, NEB.)  — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will continue operations surrounding Husker football as the home schedule resumes Saturday.

For the four remaining home games of the Husker season, NSP will have troopers on the road and in the air to ease traffic congestion and help provide safe roadways both before and after the game.

The effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $4,380 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. Troopers will focus on the roadways utilized most by fans travelling to and from the game, such as Interstate 80, Highway 6, or Highway 77.

NSP’s Aviation Support Division will also provide assistance in traffic operations with an eye in the sky, using NSP’s helicopter. Troopers in the air communicate with troopers and local law enforcement on the ground to provide information about traffic flow and crashes that may occur.

Fans can also hear traffic updates from Trooper Dave Nelson on the Husker Sports Network radio broadcast before and after the game.

Anyone who observes a reckless driver or anyone in need of non-emergency roadside assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline at *55 from their cell phone. Motorists should report emergencies to 911.

 

 

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments