Troopers Kick Off Second Half of Husker Football Operations

OCTOBER 19, 2018 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will continue operations surrounding Husker football as the home schedule resumes Saturday.

For the four remaining home games of the Husker season, NSP will have troopers on the road and in the air to ease traffic congestion and help provide safe roadways both before and after the game.

The effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $4,380 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. Troopers will focus on the roadways utilized most by fans travelling to and from the game, such as Interstate 80, Highway 6, or Highway 77.

NSP’s Aviation Support Division will also provide assistance in traffic operations with an eye in the sky, using NSP’s helicopter. Troopers in the air communicate with troopers and local law enforcement on the ground to provide information about traffic flow and crashes that may occur.

Fans can also hear traffic updates from Trooper Dave Nelson on the Husker Sports Network radio broadcast before and after the game.

Anyone who observes a reckless driver or anyone in need of non-emergency roadside assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline at *55 from their cell phone. Motorists should report emergencies to 911.