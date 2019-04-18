Troopers Make Several Drug Seizures in Traffic Stops

LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested eight people and seized numerous controlled substances during several recent traffic stops.

At approximately 11:50 a.m. MT Wednesday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound Hyundai Accent for speeding at mile marker 2 on Interstate 76. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle and found approximately 50 pounds of marijuana concealed in two trash bags. The driver, Joshua Garrett, 25, and passengers, Natalya Garrett, 21, and Morgan Dismuke, 23, all of Omaha, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound. Joshua Garrett was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail. Natalya Garrett and Dismuke were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. CT Wednesday, a trooper stopped a Dodge Ram for failure to signal a turn at the Interstate 80 exit at mile marker 366 near Utica. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle revealed 2,760 units of THC vape oil. The driver, Colin Bode, 47, of Pennsylvania, and passenger, Manuel Jardine, 73, of Hawaii, were both arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and lodged in Seward County Jail.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. CT Wednesday, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Malibu fail to signal a turn at the intersection of Road 755 and Road 426 in Dawson County. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. A search revealed 18 ounces of marijuana, 100 THC edibles, 22 grams of THC wax, and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Nicholas Herko, 29, of Lockport, New York, and passenger, Savannah Bixler, 35, of Tuscon, Arizona, were arrested for drug offenses. Bixler attempted to bite multiple troopers and tried to spit on a trooper. Bixler was also lodged for resisting arrest. Both were lodged in Dawson County Jail.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. CT Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound GMC SUV speeding near mile marker 397 in Lincoln. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle revealed 93 pounds of high grade marijuana, over 1 pound of shatter, 1,827 THC vape pens, a small amount of THC edibles, and a handgun. The driver, Karmel Thomas, 40, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and other changes. Thomas was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.