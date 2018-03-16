class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297727 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Troopers Plan Special Enforcement around St. Patrick’s Day

BY Nebraska State Patrol | March 16, 2018
Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska State Troopers will be on the lookout for drunk drivers as part of a special enforcement Saturday, St. Patrick’s Day. Troopers will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols in an effort to reduce the potential for alcohol-related crashes.

“St. Patrick’s Day celebrations bring large crowds and easy access to alcohol,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Many of these festivals take place in areas across Nebraska that already have elevated rates of alcohol-related incidents.”

Alcohol has been a factor in 35% of fatalities on Nebraska roads over the past six years. The special enforcement will span the entire state and focus specifically on Saturday, March 17.

The operation is made possible by a grant for $9,435 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
