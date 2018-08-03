Troopers Recover Stolen Car, Estimated $50,000 in Stolen Items

Grand Island, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested four people and recovered hundreds of stolen items, fraudulent gift cards and credit cards, and a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Hall County.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, troopers responded to a report of several men trying to use potentially stolen gift cards to purchase new gift cards at Casey’s General Store locations in multiple communities. When troopers located the vehicle traveling eastbound on I-80 near Grand Island, it was determined that the 2018 Mazda CX-5 SUV was a rental that had been reported stolen by the rental company.

During the traffic stop, troopers also located a large quantity of stolen items and fraudulent gift cards. Stolen items found in the vehicle included 925 PlayStation, Xbox One, Xbox 360, or Nintendo Switch video games, 68 fraudulent gift cards or credit cards, 22 miscellaneous gift cards or credit cards, and hundreds of packs of cigarettes. Troopers also found a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. The total estimated value of the stolen items is $50,000.

The driver, Herbert Broomfield Jr, 25, and passengers, Eugene Alvarez, 26, Antonio Franklin, 29, and Daniel Moore, 28, all of Chicago, Illinois, were arrested for criminal possession of a forgery device, unlawful manufacture of a financial transaction device, and possession of marijuana – less than an ounce. Broomfield was also arrested for unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and Moore was arrested for criminal impersonation. All four men were lodged in Hall County Jail.