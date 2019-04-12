Troopers Respond to More than 150 Weather-Related Incidents

North Platte, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) responded to dozens of weather-related incidents during the latest round of winter weather.

“We certainly hope that this is the last blast for winter,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “But our troopers and dispatchers were ready and answered the call once again, as they’ve done many times over the last several months.”

Troopers performed 125 motorist assists during the storm, which dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas of Nebraska. NSP also responded to 21 crashes and assisted other agencies with 29 incidents. Long stretches of Interstate 80 and several other state highways were closed for about 24 hours during the worst part of the storm.

“We’d especially like to salute the team from the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT),” said Colonel Bolduc. “NDOT crews continue to exceed expectations in adverse conditions. The quick decision making to close specific roadways during dangerous weather conditions has undoubtedly prevented crashes.”

While the snow has passed, there are still some snow-covered roads in some areas of northern and western Nebraska. NSP encourages drivers in those areas to check Nebraska 511 for the latest updates on road conditions. Any driver who needs assistance on the road can call *55 from any cell phone to reach the NSP Highway Helpline.