Troopers Respond to Nearly 300 Weather-Related Incidents

LINCOLN — Nebraska State Troopers were busy this weekend responding to weather-related events throughout the state. As multiple rounds of snow fell across much of Nebraska from Friday to Sunday, troopers performed 216 motorist assists, responded to 43 crashes, and assisted outside agencies with 28 additional incidents.

“Our troopers and dispatchers are always ready to help motorists who need assistance,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP). “The snow provided a challenge for drivers this weekend, but our team was proud to be there for those in need of help.”

As another round of snow is expected for a large portion of the state from Tuesday to Wednesday, NSP reminds drivers to be prepared.

“A big part of a safely traveling in winter weather is knowing what to expect before you hit the road,” said Colonel Bolduc. “Stay up-to-date with local forecasts, check 511 for driving conditions, and make sure your vehicle is ready for winter driving.”

Travelers can get a real-time view of the roads with the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Plow Tracker system. Plow Tracker is available with other important travel information at the 511 Nebraska website.

Any driver who needs assistance on the roads can call *55 from a cell phone to reach the NSP Highway Helpline. If there is an emergency, please call 911.