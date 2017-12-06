Troopers Seize 126 LBs of Marijuana in I-80 Traffic Stop

DECEMBER 6, 2017 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Headquarters Troop – Lincoln have arrested two men and seized 126 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The stop occurred just before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, when a trooper observed a 2017 Kia minivan straddling the center line as it drove eastbound near mile marker 388. When the trooper made contact with the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers discovered 126.5 pounds of marijuana inside six bags in the cargo area. The estimated street value of the marijuana is $378,000.

The driver, Glenn T. Smith, 43, of California and passenger, Juan Reyes, 43, of California, were both arrested for Possession With Intent to Deliver and No Drug Tax Stamp. They were both lodged in Seward County Corrections.