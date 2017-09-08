Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash

NEW YORK (AP) _ Troy Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash. He was 50.

The group’s website says Gentry “was tragically killed in a helicopter crash” that occurred around 1 p.m. Friday in Medford, New Jersey. The group was supposed to perform Friday at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. The statement says details of the crash are unknown.

Gentry was born on April 5, 1967 in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met bandmate Eddie Montgomery and formed a group based off their last names.

The duo had success on the country charts, scoring five No. 1 hits. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.