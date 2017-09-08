class="post-template-default single single-post postid-258613 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash | KRVN Radio

Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash

BY Associated Press | September 8, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash
Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry performs at Bridgestone Arena February 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) _ Troy Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash. He was 50.

The group’s website says Gentry “was tragically killed in a helicopter crash” that occurred around 1 p.m. Friday in Medford, New Jersey. The group was supposed to perform Friday at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. The statement says details of the crash are unknown.

Gentry was born on April 5, 1967 in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met bandmate Eddie Montgomery and formed a group based off their last names.

The duo had success on the country charts, scoring five No. 1 hits. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments