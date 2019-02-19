TRPHD reports three Influenza deaths

Holdrege, NE — Three confirmed Influenza associated deaths have been reported this year in the Two Rivers district. The people especially at risk for flu related complications are people 65 and older, pregnant women, children, Alaska Natives, and American Indians. “The most important action you can take to protect your loved ones, is to stay home when you have the flu and cover your cough,” states Katie Mulligan, health educator.

Influenza symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and dry cough. “If you are experiencing a fever and any other symptoms, please stay home for at least 24 hours after you are fever free, without taking fever reducing medications,” recommends Laura Steele Assistant Director.

Tips for Flu Prevention:

1. Stay home when you are sick, especially if you have a fever.

2. GET VACCINATED EACH YEAR.

3. Cover your cough

4. Wash your hands frequently using soap.

5. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

6. Practice other good health habits such as getting plenty of sleep and exercise, managing your stress, drinking plenty of water and eating nutritious foods.

TRPHD and the CDC continue to recommend influenza vaccination for everyone six months and older. It takes approximately two weeks to receive immunity from influenza after getting the vaccine.