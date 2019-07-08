Truck and tractor collided near Cozad Monday morning

An accident involving a farm tractor and a truck hauling a roll-off container on Highway 30 just east of Cozad. At least one person was transported from the scene. (Paul Pack/KRVN Radio)
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Cozad Police Department and Cozad Fire & Rescue, is investigating a collision just east of Cozad Monday morning. It involved a farm tractor and a truck hauling a roll-off container. At least one person was transported from the scene to Cozad Community Hospital.