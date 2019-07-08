class="post-template-default single single-post postid-394548 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Truck and tractor collided near Cozad Monday morning | KRVN Radio

Truck and tractor collided near Cozad Monday morning

BY KRVN News | July 8, 2019
An accident involving a farm tractor and a truck hauling a roll-off container on Highway 30 just east of Cozad. At least one person was transported from the scene. (Paul Pack/KRVN Radio)

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Cozad Police Department and Cozad Fire & Rescue, is investigating a collision just east of Cozad Monday morning.  It involved a farm tractor and a truck hauling a roll-off container.   At least one person was transported from the scene to Cozad Community Hospital.

 

 

 

