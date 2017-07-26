Truck driver takes plea deal in Lancaster County crash death

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249985 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 26, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. – A Garland man charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide has taken a plea deal in Lancaster County.

Court records say 68-year-old Gary Jacobsen pleaded no contest Tuesday in a Lincoln courtroom. Prosecutors dropped a related charge in exchange for Jacobsen’s plea. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Prosecutors say Jacobsen was driving a truck, headed west with a load of rock on Dec. 6, when he pulled across U.S. Highway 77 just north of Lincoln and struck a southbound semitrailer. The semi rolled onto its side and erupted into flames.

Authorities say the semi’s driver, 21-year-old Brandon Gerdes, died at the scene. He lived in Osmond.

