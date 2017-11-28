Trump Administration appoints Karl Elmshaeuser to USDA RD Sate Director

Lincoln, NE November 28, 2017- The Trump Administration recently appointed Karl Elmshaeuser as the new State Director for USDA Rural Development in Nebraska. Elmshaeuser began his new role on Monday, November 27, 2017.

Karl Elmshaeuser has served as the Executive Director for the West Central Nebraska Development District (WCNDD) working with 18 counties and 58 incorporated communities for the past 11 years. While he was the Executive Director at WCNDD they received two national awards for community innovation programs. He served two terms on the Nebraska Rural Development Commission, recently served on the Nebraska Regional Officials Council and the National Association of Development Organizations board of directors. He has a Bachelors degree in Management from the University of Nebraska and served for six years in the United States Marine Corps. Karl is married to Kris Elmshaeuser. They have been married for 33 years and have four sons and two grandsons.

As State Director, Elmshaeuser will use his leadership experience to oversee Rural Development programs in a customer-focused manner to restore prosperity in rural Nebraska.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; homeownership; community services such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.