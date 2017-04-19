class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229974 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Trump pick for Commerce No. 2 withdraws, blames conflicts | KRVN Radio

Trump pick for Commerce No. 2 withdraws, blames conflicts

BY Associated Press | April 19, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Trump pick for Commerce No. 2 withdraws, blames conflicts
Reuters Image

WASHINGTON (AP) _ President Donald Trump’s pick for deputy commerce secretary has withdrawn from consideration.

Todd Ricketts, a co-owner of the Chicago Cubs and son of TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, was unable to resolve conflict-of-interest issues in taking the No. 2 job at the department.

Ricketts says in a statement that he is “deeply honored” that Trump nominated him for the post.

During the presidential campaign, Ricketts helped raise at least $66 million for outside groups called Future 45 and 45 Committee _ a nod to Trump as the incoming 45th president.

But before helping Trump, Ricketts belonged to a super political action committee that spent more than any other trying to stop Trump from winning the Republican presidential nomination.

Ricketts’ withdrawal was first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments