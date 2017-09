LEXINGTON – At a little after 4:00 pm on Tuesday firemen responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Oregon Trail Drive in Lexington.

Lexington Police, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were on the seen. At least one person was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center via ambulance.

The Fire appeared to be in the attic portion of the older modular home.

No further details were available at this time.