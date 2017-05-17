Tuesday Trips to North Platte Offered from Tryon

Tryon, NE, May 16, 2017– A new public transit partnership successfully conducted its first trip on Tuesday, May 2nd as County Commissioners and staff from Hooker County and McPherson County

scheduled and conducted the first coordinated public transportation trip through Tryon to North Platte.

The new service is being offered as a pilot project through the Nebraska Department of Roads’

Statewide Mobility Management program.

The Hooker County Public Transportation van met riders in Tryon at approximately 9:45am Central Time on Tuesday, May 2. After paying the $8 round‐trip fare, the passengers boarded the vehicle for the trip to North Platte. The trip took approximately 40 minutes to reach the intended destination, the North Platte Public Transit facility at 1520 North Jeffers Street.

Upon reaching the facility, the commissioners and staff were treated to a tour and discussion of the City of North Platte’s transit program by Marilee Hyde, Transit Manger. The North Platte system would be able to offer an extension of services to riders from McPherson and Hooker Counties should they have additional destinations in North Platte while the Hooker County vehicle is in use elsewhere. A will‐call reservation though North Platte Public Transit would allow riders to pay a reduced fare of $1.50 per ride if they needed the supplementary service while in town.

Following the facilities tour, the commissioners and staff ran errands around North Platte and stopped for lunch at the Lincoln Highway Diner before returning to Tryon.

The new public transportation partnership is available to all residents of McPherson County.

The public transit service is available to users of any age and is provided through an agreement between the Hooker County Board of Supervisors and the McPherson County Board of Supervisors. The partnership will leverage existing public transportation in Hooker County for residents traveling to North Platte. The new transit service will stop in Tryon to pick up and drop off McPherson County residents at the parking lot to the west of the McPherson County Courthouse.

To book a ride on the new transit service, please contact Hooker County Public Transportation at (308) 546‐9347.