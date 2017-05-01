Twin Valleys Could Be Powerless “Multiple Days”

CAMBRIDGE – The winter storm that blanketed much of Nebraska and Kansas, left many people without power.

Reports are that thousands might be out of power in Northern Kansas.

For customers of Twin Valley’s Public Power District it could be multiple days before power is restored. Marcie Houghtelling, spokesperson for the district said conditions are tough.

“We know we have probably 100-plus poles down” Houghtelling said. “We have tried to secure and keep what lines are down on the ground safe. It looks like some of our subs are going to be down for multiple days.”

Houghtelling said it was mostly the western part of the district that has the most damage.

“The western and southern part of our area especially south of Cambridge got hit bad,” she said. “it goes as far north as Arapahoe though.”

The problem for crews now is just getting to the downed poles. With soggy ground and muddy roads it is a difficult situation. For now Houghtelling says stay safe.

“Stay away from downed polls and power lines and if you can prepare for a few days without power,” Houghtelling said.

Click below to listen to the interview with Marcie