Two 17-year-olds charged with assaulting center staffer | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | May 20, 2019
Kearney, Neb. — Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with assaulting a female staff member before escaping the state’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney.

Both boys are charged with assault, robbery and escape. One also is charged with strangulation resulting in serious injury. Their next court hearing is scheduled for June 24. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles accused of crimes.

The assault and escapes occurred early in the morning on Feb. 24.
The staffer who was attacked was treated at a hospital and released.

