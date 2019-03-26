Two $2,000 Burke Scholarships are available from the Upper Big Blue NRD

YORK, NE –The Upper Big Blue NRD is offering two 2019 Burke Scholarship Awards of $2,000 each to two qualified students who reside in the District to be used for their college/university education with a study emphasis in natural resources.

The family of Raymond A. Burke established this scholarship in his memory for the benefit of students interested in pursuing careers in natural resources related fields. Mr. Burke was a land improvement contractor and farmer with strong interests in the management of conservation and educating young people. He served for 40 years on the elected boards of the Polk County Soil & Water Conservation District and the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District. Below are the qualifications necessary for applying for the annual Raymond A. Burke Scholarship:

Qualifications: This scholarship is for full-time students who must meet the following criteria:

Permanent home address of the applicant is in the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District.

Plan to attend, or attends a two-year/four-year Nebraska college or university.

Are enrolled in a course of study leading to an associate or undergraduate degree in a natural resources related field.

Intend to enter the workforce upon graduation in a “hands-on” position such as soil/water conservation, resources manager, or engineering technician.

Are not family members of staff/directors of the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District.

The deadline for submitting the scholarship application is Friday, April 26, 2019.

An application form can be obtained by calling David Eigenberg, General Manager, at the Upper Big Blue NRD at (402) 362-6601, or online at: www.upperbigblue.org