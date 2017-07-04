Two accidents involving power poles over weekend

Two vehicle accidents with power poles were investigated in Dawson County on Sunday. Sheriff Gary Reiber says one occurred around 10:27pm in a residential area of Overton. A Dodge Durango was southbound when it collided with a power pole causing it to split in half and the transformer landing on the hood of the vehicle. The driver was 24-year-old Joanna Martinez of Overton. She was cited for Driving Under Suspension and Reckless Driving. But, she was arrested for child abuse when it was discovered she allegedly left a two-year-old boy unattended while she attempted to stop another individual after they had an argument, which was when the accident occurred. Martinez was not injured. The vehicle was a total loss.

The second accident occurred around 10:54am Sunday about 3 miles north of Cozad. A car, driven by 19-year-old Kelsey Calhoun of rural Cozad, lost control and went off the road striking a power pole. The power pole broke in half and fell on the vehicle. Calhoun was transported to Cozad Community Hospital by a family member for minor injuries. A passenger was not injured. The vehicle was a total loss.