Two Arapahoe men arrested on felony theft warrants

Two Arapahoe men were arrested in their residence on June 6th on Furnas County arrest warrant for Burglary and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. Twenty-eight-year-old Cliff Jackson and 21-year-old Blake Jackson were being held on $35,000 bond each and are scheduled for arraignment on Monday June 12, 2017 in Furnas County Court. It stems from a burglary of an Arapahoe residence reported on April 13th. Among the items taken were an NEC projector, smart board screen, HP computer and monitor, checkbooks and a rifle.

The investigation led to search warrants being served in Arapahoe and Ogallala, along with several interviews. The stolen projector was recovered in Central City.