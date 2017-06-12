class="post-template-default single single-post postid-241494 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Two Arapahoe men arrested on felony theft warrants | KRVN Radio

Two Arapahoe men arrested on felony theft warrants

BY KRVN News | June 12, 2017
Home News Regional News
Two Arapahoe men arrested on felony theft warrants
Courtesy/ Furnas County Sheriff's Office. Cliff Jackson(left), Blake Jackson.

Two Arapahoe men were arrested in their residence on June 6th on Furnas County arrest warrant for Burglary and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. Twenty-eight-year-old Cliff Jackson and 21-year-old Blake Jackson were being held on $35,000 bond each and are scheduled for arraignment on Monday June 12, 2017 in Furnas County Court. It stems from a burglary of an Arapahoe residence reported on April 13th. Among the items taken were an NEC projector, smart board screen, HP computer and monitor, checkbooks and a rifle.

The investigation led to search warrants being served in Arapahoe and Ogallala, along with several interviews. The stolen projector was recovered in Central City.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments