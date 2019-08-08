Two Arrested Following Pursuit in Lincoln County

North Platte, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that began in North Platte and ended near Maxwell.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., Thursday, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Silverado speeding with an inoperable headlight while traveling eastbound on East State Farm Road, south of Interstate 80, in North Platte. As the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle fled, turning northbound on Newberry Access Road toward I-80.

The vehicle entered I-80 eastbound at mile marker 179, driving in the left lane, which is currently a construction zone. The construction zone ended after approximately two miles and the vehicle continued, reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour. The vehicle then exited I-80 near Maxwell at mile marker 190, traveling south on Spur 56A until stopping in a ditch.

Both subjects fled on foot into a field, but surrendered a short time later. The driver, 24 year old Logan Reed and passenger 18 year old Shellyna Nesslein, both of North Platte, were arrested. Reed was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic violations. Nesslein was arrested for obstructing a peace officer.

Both were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.