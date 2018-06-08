Two arrested for bringing drugs into Lincoln prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska authorities say two people suspected of being behind drugs brought into the Lincoln Correctional Center have been arrested.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday in a news release that 66-year-old Fred Boye, of Lincoln, was arrested on suspicion of providing contraband to an inmate and 54-year-old Deb Citta, of Papillion, was arrested on suspicion of aiding or abetting a felony. Both arrests were made Wednesday.

The patrol says search warrants executed at the homes of Boye and Citta revealed several items related to the investigation.

It was not clear whether Boye or Citta had attorneys by Thursday.