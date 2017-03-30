Two arrested in Ogallala stabbing, third suspect identified

Two people have been arrested and another is being sought in the stabbing death of a man in Ogallala. Keith County Attorney Randy Fair says 25-year-old John Fratis was stabbed to death Tuesday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested 32-year-old Larry Derrera and 28-year-old Raylynn Garcia. An arrest affidavit says Fratis died after a fight with another man.

An investigator says Derrera and Garcia lied or withheld information related to Fratis’ death, hindering the investigation. Both Derrera and Garcia were being held Wednesday without bail in the Keith County Jail. The third suspect being sought has been identified by State Patrol as 15-year-old Amedeus L. LeRoux of Denver, CO. LeRoux is not in custody. He is believed to be in southwestern Nebraska or northeastern Colorado.