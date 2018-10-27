Two arrested in theft from motel office in Cozad

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of Burglary from the Rodeway Inn in Cozad. It occurred shortly before midnight on Wednesday. According to a Cozad Police Department report, images of a male and a female were seen on surveillance video as entering the motel office and removing the cash drawer and a flatscreen television that was in the original packaging. The Police Department posted a still image to their Facebook page asking for help in identifying the suspects.

Sgt. John Peden says comments from the Facebook post, along with direct messages and several phoned-in tips were very helpful in the case. It led to the arrest of 32-year-old Christopher Lee of Holdrege and 20-year-old Ericka Hardin of Cozad on suspicion of Burglary. Hardin faces an additional charge of Escape While Under Arrest. She is alleged to have fled a Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy in Lexington and drove back to Cozad where she was apprehended. The Sheriff’s Office had received a report of a vehicle running other vehicles off the road. According to information submitted to the court, that vehicle was alleged to have been driven by Hardin.

Both suspects were arraigned in Dawson County Court on Friday. Bond for Lee was set at 10% of $20,000 and 10% of $50,000 for Hardin. Preliminary hearings for both were set for November 6, 2018 in Dawson County Court at 11:30am.