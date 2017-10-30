Two arrests in Dawson County following reported carjacking

California couple arrested twice in one day in Dawson County. Both arrests occurred within a couple miles of each other on Interstate 80.

A Yreka, CA couple was arrested in Dawson County Sunday twice in roughly the same area on Interstate 80. The first time occurred early Sunday morning. A Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched around 4:00am to Interstate 80, about two miles west of the Darr interchange, on a report of vehicle that ran out of gas. As the deputy provided assistance he “observed a strong odor of Marijuana and uncovered a container of Marijuana and hypodermic needles with a residue that field-tested positive for Heroin. It led to the arrest of 25-year-old Erica Martinez. She was booked into the Dawson County Jail. Thirty-year-old Wade Atwood was cited on drug charges and released for treatment at Lexington Regional Health Center. Dawson County Sheriff Gary Reiber said Martinez was later released from jail on her own recognizance so she could seek medical treatment as well.

The couple apparently ended up at the Sapp Bros. Truck Stop at the Odessa interchange on Interstate 80. Around 3:30pm Sunday, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was called there following a report of a carjacking. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Cap. Bob Anderson says that a Holdrege woman reported she was approached by an unidentified woman who verbally threatened her and demanded her vehicle, a 2012 Buick Enclave. The vehicle owner complied, at which time the female suspect was joined by a male suspect, both of whom entered the vehicle and departed the scene. The vehicle owner was uninjured.

Deputies notified surrounding jurisdictions and the vehicle was reported stolen. Deputies with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office subsequently located the vehicle near the Darr Interchange on I-80 and arrested Erica Martinez and Wade Atwood again. Both were lodged in the Dawson County Jail until their arraignments in Dawson County Court on Monday. Both of their bonds were set at 10% of $100,000 and their next court appearances were set for November 7, 2017 at 11:00am.

Martinez faces Dawson County charges of Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Criminal Mischief. Atwood faces charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Criminal Mischief.

They were both served with Buffalo County Arrest Warrants in the Dawson County Jail. Martinez is named with a Buffalo County charges of Robbery and Terroristic Threats, Atwood is named with a Buffalo County charge of Robbery.