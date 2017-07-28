Two arrests in Lexington involving stolen rental truck

Two Valley Springs, California residents were arrested in Lexington Thursday morning in connection to a stolen moving rental truck with the Penske brand. It occurred around 9:15am as Lexington Police Department officers were contacted by California authorities about a stolen truck from Valley Springs that was possibly in the Lexington Wal-mart parking lot.

Cap. Paul Schwarz says 42-year-old Anthony Corrado was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Corrado and 41-year-old Andrea Frantin were also arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They were booked into the Dawson County Jail. Three juveniles, ages 13, 14 and 15 that were traveling with the pair, were placed with Health and Human Services.

The rental truck, a trailer it was towing and a car traveling with the truck were impounded and taken from the scene. Cap. Paul Schwarz says the investigation into the case continues with the possibility of more charges added.