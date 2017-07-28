class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250527 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Two arrests in Lexington involving stolen rental truck | KRVN Radio

Two arrests in Lexington involving stolen rental truck

BY Dave Schroeder | July 28, 2017
Home News Regional News
Two arrests in Lexington involving stolen rental truck
RRN/ This rental truck, reported stolen from California, made it to Nebraska. The truck, trailer and car were all impounded from the Lexington Wal-mart parking lot on Thursday July 27, 2017.
RRN/ Anthony Corrado, 42 of Valley Springs, CA is placed under arrest by Lexington Police Department in Lexington Wal-mart parking lot Thursday morning July 28, 2017.

Two Valley Springs, California residents were arrested in Lexington Thursday morning in connection to a stolen moving rental truck with the Penske brand. It occurred around 9:15am as Lexington Police Department officers were contacted by California authorities about a stolen truck from Valley Springs that was possibly in the Lexington Wal-mart parking lot.

Cap. Paul Schwarz says 42-year-old Anthony Corrado was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Corrado and 41-year-old Andrea Frantin were also arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They were booked into the Dawson County Jail. Three juveniles, ages 13, 14 and 15 that were traveling with the pair, were placed with Health and Human Services.

The rental truck, a trailer it was towing and a car traveling with the truck were impounded and taken from the scene. Cap. Paul Schwarz says the investigation into the case continues with the possibility of more charges added.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments