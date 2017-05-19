Two arrests in minor marijuana grow operation

Two Dawson County residents were placed under arrest Wednesday morning after Dawson County Sheriff’s deputies went to a rural Lexington home on a Department of Health and Human Services referral of possible drug use. Lt. Tucker Case says a strong odor of Marijuana was detected in the home. A search warrant was then obtained and served on the residence where a minor marijuana grow operation was found along with suspected methamphetamine and hashish. A child in the home was placed with a family member and two other occupants, 34-year-old Ivie Robinson of rural Lexington and 36-year-old David Boesch of rural Cozad, were taken into custody.

Both were arraigned in Dawson County Court Thursday on charges of Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Hashish. They were also charged with Possession of Marijuana- Less than an Ounce and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, both infractions. Bonds for Robinson and Boesch was set at 10% of $100,000. Their next court appearance was scheduled for May 26, 2017 at 8:15am.