Two Assault Arrests Made In Dawson County.

BY Scott Foster | July 18, 2017
Chase Micheal Zingmark

LEXINGTON – Two men were picked up recently by the Dawson County Sheriffs department on suspicion of violence towards females.

On Friday, 18 year old, Chase Michael Zingmark was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Zingmark was taken into custody because of a South Dakota warrant for kidnapping. Zingmark is under suspicion of sexual assault of a 14 year old that was accompanying him.  A girl matching her description has been reported missing from Madison, South Dakota, where Zingmark is from.

Eduardo Becerra-Mares

On Sunday in rural Lexington, Eduardo Becerra-Mares (43)  was arrested under the suspicion of domestic assault. Upon arrival officers found a 37 year old woman that had apparently been choked and kicked. Officers arrested Becarra-Mares and charged him with strangulation, aggravated assault, trespassing along with an immigration hold.

