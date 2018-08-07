Two bound over for trial on drug and firearm charges

Beaver City, Neb. — Two Beaver City residents were bound over for trial on drug and firearm charges on Monday. 36 year old Jessie W. Hughes was bound over to Furnas County District Court on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Tax Stamp. The Furnas County Court waived jurisdiction to the District Court on misdemeanor charges fo child abuse and possession of stolen property less than $500. 32 year old Hannah J. Clark faces identical charges to Hughes. Hughes remains in custody on bond of $150,000, subject to 10%. Clark remains free on her previously posted bond.