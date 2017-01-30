Two Davenport men arrested on outstanding warrants

DAVENPORT – Two Davenport men were jailed this weekend on outstanding warrants.

On Saturday while on routine patrol a Thayer County Sheriff’s Deputy drove past a residence in the 100 block of E. 7th St. in Davenport. The deputy observed a male subject standing inside the residence he recognized to be 19-year-old Austin Harrington of Davenport. Harrington had active warrants in Thayer and Nuckolls County. A second deputy arrived and both made contact with occupants of the residence. Upon gaining permission to search, a second subject, 48-year-old James Hart of Davenport, also wanted, was located inside the residence. Deputies located Harrington hiding in a crawl space in the basement of the residence.

Harrington is being held on three Thayer County warrants for Theft and one Nuckolls County warrant for Domestic Assault. Hart is being held on a warrant out of Texas for Felony Assault on Public Servant. Bond for Hart was set at 10% of $100,000 and bond for Harrington is 10% of $ 8,000. Both are currently lodged in the Thayer County Jail.