Two Dawson County rollover accidents Friday evening

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate rollover accidents Friday evening. The first occurred around 6:30pm about a mile east of Cozad and a half-mile north on a gravel road. A van, driven by 20-year-old Jordan Seller of Richmond, MO was traveling southbound when it began to swerve and enter the ditch, causing it to roll onto it’s top. The driver and a front seat passenger were transported to Cozad Community Hospital. The van was totaled and no citations issued.

Then at 9:30pm, a one-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 30 about a mile west of Cozad. An SUV, driven by 29-year-old Sandy Foster of Gothenburg, ran off the roadway into the ditch where it struck a driveway and rolled several times across the highway coming to rest in the opposite ditch, on it’s tires. The driver was transported to Cozad Community Hospital for her injures. The SUV was totaled.