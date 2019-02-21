Two dead, one injured following shootings in Holdrege Thursday afternoon

A Holdrege man has been arrested following the shooting deaths of two people and the wounding of a third person in multiple incidents that occurred in Holdrege during the afternoon hours of Thursday, February 21.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., the Holdrege Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 416 Logan Street. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident. Additional crime scenes were then identified in multiple units at the Sunrise View Apartments at 1422 12th Avenue.

A short time later, a vehicle owned by the suspect was seen traveling in the north part of Holdrege. A short, low-speed pursuit ensued and the suspect drove to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office where he was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect, Manuel Gomez, 45, of Holdrege, has been lodged in Phelps County Jail. Gomez is the only suspect in all three shootings.

The victims are identified as Raymond Burton, 65, David Rogers, 54, both of whom were found deceased in separate units of the Sunrise View Apartments. The third victim, Doyle Morse, 64, was able to call 911 after being shot at 416 Logan Street. He has been life-flighted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney in critical condition.

The Nebraska State Patrol has been assisted by the Holdrege Police Department, the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, and South Central Area Law Enforcement Services in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.