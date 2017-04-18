Two drug arrests from separate stops in Dawson County

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Fraser, Colorado man following a traffic stop shortly before 4:00pm Friday after at the Darr interchange in Dawson County. The trooper detected the odor of Marijuana and after further investigation about two pounds of Marijuana was located in the vehicle. Thirty-six-year-old John Benedict III was booked into the Dawson County Jail. He was arraigned Monday on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs- First Offense. His bond was set at 10% of $50,000 and was ordered to appear in Dawson County Court on April 27, 2017 at 3:00pm.

Shortly before 4:00pm Friday a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle near the Darr interchange for a traffic violation. The trooper issued a warning to the driver, a 29-year-old man from Washington, DC, and then obtained consent to search his vehicle. The search lead to the discovery of three cardboard boxes containing several large bags of Marijuana. The driver, Nicholas Sidor was placed under arrests and booked into the Dawson County Jail. Sidor was arraigned in Dawson County Court Monday on a charge of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute. His bond was set at 10% of $50,000 and a preliminary hearing set for April 27, 2017 at 3:15pm.