Two firefighters injured when firetruck rolls on way to blaze | KRVN Radio

Two firefighters injured when firetruck rolls on way to blaze

BY Associated Press | June 19, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. —   Authorities say two volunteer firefighters were injured when their firetruck rolled on the way to a blaze.
The accident occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in northwest Omaha. Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow says water sloshing in the back of the truck may have given it momentum to roll as it turned a corner.

The truck was headed to a fire at the Douglas County landfill.
The two firefighters were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment. Their names haven’t been released.

