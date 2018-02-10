Two hospitalized following head-on collision

Thedford, Ne. — A head-on crash Friday afternoon in the Nebraska Sandhills resulted in serious injuries for two people who were transported to the hospital. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office responded after being summoned at 3:38 p.m. The collision occurred near mile marker 135 on Highway 83 in Thomas County, north of the Dismal River.

Shortly after, the sheriff’s office summoned the Nebraska State Patrol for mutual aid.

A patrol communications specialist says a A 2017 Toyota RAV4 was southbound when it was struck head-on by a northbound 2012 Ford F-150 pickup. The pickup was trying to pass a semi-trailer when the collision occurred. A passenger from the pickup and the driver of the RAV4 were transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte.

A Nebraska Department of Transportion snowplow operator observed the accident. At the time of the crash, the road was reportedly ice & snow-covered and the semi increased the blowing snow which decreased the visibility.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts. The names of the injured were not released.